Dorothy Januz, 87, long time resident of Lake Forest passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born in Waukegan, IL on November 19, 1932 to Otto and Erna Heuer. Dorothy graduated from Warren Township Highschool in 1949 and continued on with her education with becoming a nurse from Northwestern Nursing School in 1953. She was an accomplished nurse for 30 years with Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital as well as Advocate Condell Hospital for 10 years. She will be greatly missed by her sister in-law Mary "Betty" Heuer; nieces and nephews Mary Ann Scanlon, Linda Fogerty, William (Ronna) Heuer; and Marshall (Diane) Philyaw; she was preceded in death by her husband Lauren Januz; brother Karl Heuer; mother and father in-law Cipron and Elisie Januz and her parents. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Wenban Funeral Home, 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045, with a service to being at 11 am. Burial will take place following the service at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL. Memorial contributions may be sent in loving memory of Dorothy Januz to Northwestern Memorial Foundation in her honor. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019