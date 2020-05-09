It is with great sadness the we announce the May 6, 2020, loss of our beautiful mother, Dorothy M. Flament. She died 16 days after complications from a routine, outpatient, medical procedure (not covid). Prior to her death, Dorothy was happy and thriving at Rolling Hills Place where, with many friends, she enjoyed the constant social activities, as well as her daily ride on the stationary bike. In her earlier years, Dorothy was known for her many hobbies, most notably for her lovely, hand-crafted quilts. Once her eyesight began to fail, she discovered audiobooks and couldn't get new books fast enough. Dorothy is survived by her loving children; Richard (JoAnn) Flament, Ruthann (Keith) Hoffman, Michael Flament, and Mary Jane (Peter) Garcia; grandchildren, Brad (Rachel), Brian (Janel), and Alexander Flament, Patrick (Mara) and Elizabeth (Brian Leffelman) Garcia; great-grandchildren, Brody and Presley Flament, and Julian, Rory, and Jonas Garcia. Dorothy is also survived by many loving, nieces, nephews, and friends. All of your visits brought her joy. Thank you! Dorothy was sadly preceded in death by Peter, her husband of 69 years, her son Howard, and her sister Nellie. Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at her parish, St. Dismas. A private burial will be held at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL., where she will be together again with Peter and her son, Howard. Please visit the online guestbook at congdonfuneralhome.com or surround yourself in her love with one of her beautiful quilts, if you have one! In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Masses for their mother at St. Dismas Parish in Waukegan, IL.
Published in News Sun on May 9, 2020.