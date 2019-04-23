Dorothy M. Jereb (nee Seppala), 89, formerly of North Chicago, IL passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Barrington, IL. She was born April 10, 1930 in Waukegan, IL and was a life long area resident. She was employed at Johns Manville Credit Union in Waukegan for 30 years, and was a member of SNPJ Lodge 14 of Waukegan serving as Secretary/Treasurer for many years. She also enjoyed playing Bolina. She is survived by three sons; Kenneth of Grayslake, IL, Gary (Renee) of Cary, IL, and William of Aurora, IL, and two granddaughters; Melanie and Amy. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill), and her son Gregory.A special thank you to all of the staff at Sunrise of Barrington for taking such wonderful care of Mom. A Visitation with Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM with the Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, 313 10th Street, North Chicago, IL. 60064. Deacon Michael Monteleone will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to: Donation Processing, for Parkinson's, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014 Info: 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary