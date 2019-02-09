Dorothy M. Kempf, age 92, of Zion passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion with her family by her side. Dorothy was born on March 7, 1926 in Edgar, WI to Emil and Selma (Draeger) Herrmann. She was educated in the schools of Edgar and graduated from Edgar High School. Dorothy married Elmer Kempf on September 5, 1944 in Edgar. The couple moved to Zion in 1953. She worked for Kern Heating in Zion, Ocean Spray Cranberries in North Chicago and Coleman Cable in North Chicago. She retired in 1986 and moved to Mountain Home, AR and relocated back to Waukegan in 2013. She was a volunteer for Hospice and the Baxter Medical Center. Dorothy enjoyed stained glass and quilting and she was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family. She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband, Elmer; a son, Steven Kempf and her sister, Lydia Kempf.Dorothy is survived by, her son, Randall Kempf of Toronto, Canada; daughter-in-law, Ellen Kempf of Beach Park, IL; five grandchildren, Arlo (Meghan McKee) Kempf of Toronto, Martin (Erica) Kempf of Neenah, WI, Caitlin (Seth) Williams of Florence, AL, Jesse (Kirsten) Kempf of Houston, TX and Rebecca Kempf of Memphis, TN; five great grandchildren, Evan, Alexander, Eloise, Lola and Cy.A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (1310 N. Frolic Avenue, Waukegan). A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service. Casey Family Options Funerals and CremationsStephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary