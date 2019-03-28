Home

Dorothy S. Thurman passed away in Dallas, GA with her family by her side on Saturday, March 23, 2019.Dorothy was born May 7, 1952 in Chicago, IL.Dorothy is survived by a son, Tiam Thurman; 3 daughters, Tyo Reynolds, Thandi Thurman-Beck and Tima Thurman; 2 brothers, Harvey and Vincent (Maryann) Steele, 2 sisters Patricia (Bobby) Garland and Lorraine (Michael) Jones; 16 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Mt. Moriah Christian Center, 524 10th Street, Waukegan, IL. Bishop Solomon Smith, Pastor. Pastor Bobby Garland and Pastor Tim Thurman officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
