Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Douglas Fairbanks


1970 - 2019
Douglas Fairbanks Obituary
Douglas Fairbanks, 49, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. He was born June 13, 1970 in Waukegan, IL and graduated from Zion-Benton High School in 1988. Doug belonged to Mechanics Local 701 and worked at Gurnee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram as a Certified Technician. Doug enjoyed camping with his family in Door County, attending numerous car races with friends and was a BBQ enthusiast. He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Lisa) Fairbanks of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Nancy Fairbanks of Kenosha, WI, Michelle (Jim) Caldwell of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and Mark (Kimberley Stripe) Fairbanks of Winthrop Harbor, IL; nieces and nephews, Jacob and Elijah Fairbanks of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Rachael Zbynski Fairbanks of Kenosha, WI, Kayla Renney, Richard Tow and Cody Tow of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Sandra; and sister, Vicki Tow. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 beginning at 4:00 P.M.  until the time of service at 7:00 P.M. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Prostate Cancer Foundation at 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA, 90401. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 7, 2019
