The family of Douglas Inglish is saddened to announce his passing on August 6, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born to James and Bette (Olson) Inglish in Lake Forest, IL. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Pamela; son, Garrett (Amy) Inglish daughter, Kendall (Gregory) Inglish Handy; grandchildren; brother, David (Marra) Inglish; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. Douglas graduated from Waukegan High School in Waukegan, IL, in 1965, and was retired after 34 years of service from Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL. He was an avid sports fan, a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, and became a devoted Tennessee Volunteers fan after moving to Tennessee. Although mostly deaf since childhood, he was passionate about music and enjoyed attending concerts. He loved being "Papa Dough" to his grandchildren: Olivia, Parker, and Payton Inglish and Gamble Handy.