Douglas Isaac Reno, 75, passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. Doug was born February 12, 1944 in Chicago, IL. He was raised in Beach Park, IL, lived briefly in Waukegan, IL, and eventually settled in rural Newport Township, IL for the rest of his life. Doug met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Calanca, while working at Abbott Laboratories. They were married Saturday, January 7, 1967 at Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park. The great blizzard of 1967 commenced shortly after Doug and Pat exchanged vows, which led to a memorable trip to their reception and honeymoon. He enjoyed over 37 years of married life with her. He graduated Zion-Benton Township High School, Zion, in 1962 and studied at Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, WI. Doug started working for Abbott Laboratories in 1963, at the North Chicago facility, and eventually transitioned to Network Specialist in the Research Computing Department until his retirement in 1999. Doug was a member of Zion ESDA from 1993 to 2007, eventually serving as Executive Officer overseeing the Logistics Department. Doug was also a volunteer Engineer/Pump Operator assisting with water supply operations for Newport Township Fire Department in Wadsworth, IL, and also assisted with training firefighters to become pump operators. Doug was also a trustee, and served as treasurer, for both the Newport Township Fire Protection District and Newport Township Fire Protection District Pension Board. Doug was an avid railfan, which began when he received a Lionel O-gauge train set in 1955 for Christmas. His love of trains continued on through the remainder of his life. Doug enjoyed regular visits to the Illinois Railway museum in Union, IL. He is survived by his sister, Sharyn Rossmann; sons, Daniel Reno and Edward Reno; his daughter, Martha Orlowicz (Peter); grandsons, Douglas Reno, Donovan Reno, Ethan Orlowicz; and granddaughter Zoë Reno-Gusek. Doug was preceded in death by loving wife, Patricia Ann (née Calanca); and his parents, Howard Avery and Vineta Elizabeth (née Overstreet). A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Following the Service will be a procession to Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doug's name may be made to Newport Township Fire Protection District Firefighters Association. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020