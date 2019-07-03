Doyle Cleveland, born January 26, 1938, passed from this place into eternity with his Lord on June 30, 2019 with his family at his bedside. He now stands in perfection in the presence of his Savior. Doyle was born and raised in Golden, MS. He graduated high school in Fulton, MS; soon after, he married Bertyce Ivy of Golden, with whom he spent the last 62 years. He worked as an electrician at Johnson Motors, AMC and Abbotts as well as doing electrical work for friends and acquaintances all over the area. He attended Moody Bible Institute majoring in music, later serving in music ministry and as a deacon, most recently at Meadowridge SBC in Zion, IL. Doyle was 1st and foremost a servant of God, honoring Him with his generosity and love for others. He has now heard, "well done, my good and faithful servant." Doyle is survived by his beloved wife, Bertyce; children, Jeff (Char) Cleveland, Phyllis (Brad) Durston, Steven (Denise) Cleveland and Lisa (Mark) Yarbrough; grandchildren, Matt, Katie (Eric), Leah (Andrew), Austin (Alex), Emily, Hannah (Pedro), Olivia (Nathan), Jack, Drake, Alana and Elyssa; 5 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, James and Jodie Cleveland of Golden, MS and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolphus and Cora Cleveland; and eight siblings. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Meadowridge Baptist Church, 4500 Highway 173, Zion, IL from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Masonic Service will take place at 11:15 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity that furthers Christ's kingdom in Doyle's name are appreciated. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 3, 2019