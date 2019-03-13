Duane K. Stimes, 80, of Zion, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Duane was born July 3, 1938 in Waukegan, IL to Kenneth and Doretta Stimes. On May 2, 1959, he married the love of his life, Gloria, at First Church of God in Racine, WI. He was a faithful member of Palm City Church of God and was a retiree of Chrysler Motors. His greatest love was his family. He enjoyed winters in McAllen, TX and spending time on his property in Wisconsin. He loved to work on anything mechanical and being outdoors. Duane is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria; sons, Kent (Deb) Stimes of Cynthiana, KY and Robert Stimes of Zion, IL; grandchildren, Cassidy Ward of Georgetown, KY, Amanda Stimes of Ingleside, IL, and Todd (Samantha) Stimes of Wonder Lake, IL; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Curtis (Dena) Childress of Tustin, CA; and several beloved nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Debra; great-granddaughter, Harley; parents, Kenneth and Doretta; step-father, James Childress; brother, Roger Stimes; sister, Gerie and brother-in-law, Donald Snyder; sister, Helen Collins; and in-laws, Marvin and Helen Nelson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd, Zion, IL 60099 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary