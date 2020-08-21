1/1
Duane Rome
1961 - 2020
Duane Rome, age 59 from Waukegan, IL. Duane was born August 7, 1961 to Ignatius and Betty Rome.

Beloved husband of Denise Rome. Loving father of Tara (George) Kolar, Bryan (Lauren) Rome, and Jeremy (Erin) Kaht. Cherished grandfather of Ava and Aubrey Kolar, Jacqueline and Ethan Rome, and Vivian and Harrison Kaht. Brother of Don (Gay) Rome. Survived by in-laws Frank and Nancy Vencevich, Deby O'Brien, Bill O'Brien, Donald Vencevich, Diane Moerke, and Jon Moerke.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL at 10 AM with a funeral service at 1PM. Burial private.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mended Hearts at mendedhearts.org


Published in News Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
