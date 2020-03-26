|
|
Earl D. Hedberg of Gurnee, IL, loving husband to Ruth and father of two daughters, passed away at age 87 on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Earl was born on July 31, 1932 in Stambaugh, MI to Martin and Edna (Nordstrom) Hedberg. He attended high school in Eagle River, WI, where he met Ruth Newell and they married on February 2, 1952. Earl attended Indiana Technical College and worked as a design engineer for a number of companies including Fansteel, Inc. and Station Eight before retiring in 1997. Earl and Ruth have two daughters, Laurie Fisher and Julia (Tim) Ellwanger. They have five grandchildren, Eric, Justin and Michelle Fisher, Matthew and Mark Ellwanger, and one great grandchild, Cooper Fisher. Surviving also are Earl's sisters Beverly, Carol and Sharon.
Earl had a passion for fixing things. His love for machinery started at an early age when he was taught to drive and repair farm equipment. Earl could be found working on cars, fixing snowmobiles and fiddling in the garage. No project was too much for him to tackle. Earl was a kid at heart, and when he wasn't trying to outdo his daughters doing handstands or acrobats, he loved to water ski, snow ski and snowmobile. Earl had a kind, quiet presence about him. He never complained and always put others before himself.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Martin, his mother, Edna, and brother, Jim. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 - www.parkinson.org
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020