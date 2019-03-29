|
|
John Leivick, 84, of Kenosha, WI., formerly of Gurnee, IL. passed away peacefully with family by his side at home on March 12, 2019. John was born October 23, 1934 in Mercer, Missouri. He was a local contractor for the Gurnee area in the 70's and 80's. He is survived by his wife Audrey (Topel) who in November celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with the family. He is also survived by his children: Debbie (Glenn) Slater, John Leivick, Bob (Annie) Leivick, grandchildren: Keith Wagner, Adam (Aprille) Slater, Dara Slater, Jana Wagner, Matthew Leivick, Anthony Leivick, great-grandchildren: Brenton Foster and Sloane Slater. During his retirement years, he enjoyed spending 6 months a year in Florida. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Wagner. Cremation was performed by Prokop Funeral Home in Kenosha. Arrangements were private.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019