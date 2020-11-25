1/1
Earl Tennerman
1926 - 2020
Earl Tennerman, 94 years old of Gurnee, IL, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at home, Gurnee, Illinois. He was born April 14, 1926, in Stambaugh, MI, the son of the late Fred and Mary (Varda) Tennermann. He graduated from Stambaugh High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the Navy where he served aboard an 821 LCIL in the South Pacific. He was a WWII Purple Heart recipient. He moved to Waukegan upon release from the Navy.

On June 26, 1975, Earl married Patricia Cletcher Bernard in Gurnee, Illinois.

Earl worked for Illinois Bell Telephone/Ameritech/AT&T 45 years. He was a Chief Steward of Local 336 of the IBEW for most of those years.

In his free time and retirement years, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and traveling the U.S. In 2015, he went on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and had an incredible time.

Earl is survived by his wife, Patricia, son Mark Tennermann of Gurnee, and two granddaughters, Teagan and Payton Tennermann. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Irene Tennermann of Kingsford, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ethel Herman and brother Eldred Tennermann.

There will be no service at this time. Those desiring may make a donation in his memory to Lake County Honor Flight, Attention: Memorial Donations, PO Box 1187, North Chicago, IL 60064. Or, at the LCHF website: www.lakecountyhonorflight.org. Please sign the guestbook at LAURASAMBRANOFUNERALS.COM; 847-571-7719.



Published in News Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sambrano Funeral & Cremation
4606 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 571-7719
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
Spike was one of the nicest people I ever met. And one of the best cribbage players I ever had a pleasure to play against.You will be Missed
Don
