|
|
Edgar S. Stoddard, age 96. Born in Chicago, the son of Mary Alleen and Edgar Stoddard, Sr. Ed graduated from Morton High School in Cicero, IL.
Attended the University of Michigan studying Naval Architecture, then continued at the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
During World War II, Ed served aboard a submarine operating in the China Seas in 1944-1945. Retiring as a Commander after 26 years of service. He received a Letter of Commendation for being an outstanding Commanding Officer. While stationed at the New London Submarine Base in 1944, he visited Providence, Rhode Island and met the love of his life, Gilly, where she was singing at a banquet. They were married for 72 years.
Ed founded an Engineering company, Universal Silencers. After 12 years he sold the company and started a new silencer business, namely; Stoddard Silencers in Grayslake, IL.
Edgar was a founder of the Word of Faith Community Chapel in Libertyville, IL. Edgar was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, two brothers and eldest daughter. Survivors include his beloved wife, Gilly, three daughters and their spouses, ten grandchildren and their spouses, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Doreene for her exceptional care, to all the staff of Star Hospice for their wonderful help in our time of need, and Dr. Mila Kyncl and her staff for their tremendous help over the years.
A visitation for Edgar will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM all at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Luke 3:11 Share Center, 37510 Fairfield Road, Lake Villa, IL 60046, www.luke311sharecenter.org
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 14, 2019