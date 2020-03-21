|
Edna Marie (Dallas) Myers, 94, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 12, 2020. Edna was born May 18, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA. As a young lady just out of high school she worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard during the dark days of WW2. She worked long hours, 7 days a week doing difficult, tedious and often confidential administrative work in support of shipbuilding for the Navy. Edna and her friends would often visit their favorite rolling skating rink after work and it was there that she met her future husband Jack K Myers, a Navy sailor from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Edna soon became a War bride and like so many others, stayed behind as Jack was shipped out to serve in many locations throughout the War and again when he was called up to serve in Korea in that conflict. Edna and Jack were married for 49 years during which they raised four children and lived in Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee and finally, settling in Illinois. Edna often helped support her family by working at Warwick Electronics, Lakehurst Mall, Victory and St Theresa hospitals, IL Beach State Park and Holiday Inn. Edna is survived by her children, Pat (Mike) LaLond, Steve, Jerry (Diane) and Thomas (Jodi), 7 grandchildren and many great and great great grand children. Second only to Edna's love for the Lord was her passion and joy in having a family and loving them all unconditionally. Edna was proceeded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, James and Margaret Dallas, her sisters Betty and Dorothy, brother Tom, dear nephew Joseph Ciarmella, her beloved grandson Jeff and great grandson Devon. According to Edna's wishes, there will be no services but her family will gather at a future date. Congdon Funeral Home, Zion, Illinois, whose website is celebrating and sharing Edna's life and legacy, is handling arrangements for the family. The family would like to thank Rollings Hills Nursing Home for their kind and loving care, especially the 400 wing staff who treated our mother like family, Heartland Hospice for their constant and sincere attention to every detail of mom's condition and care and, finally, Dr. Engstrom, mom's doctor of several decades for his caring treatment and medical expertise. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 21, 2020