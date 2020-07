Edna Siegman passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 99. She was a longtime resident of Waukegan, Illinois. She is survived by her sister, Marlyn, daughter, Mary (Bill), three sons, Bob, Jeff and Randy, and two grandchildren, Chris and Nicole. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John in 2000. Edna will always be remembered for her warm smile and the love she gave to those around her, especially her family.





