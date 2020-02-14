|
Edward E. Link, 77, of Waukegan, Illinois passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born December 14, 1942 to Elmer and Pauline Link. Ed graduated from North Chicago High School, Southern Illinois University, and spent his career as a marketing researcher with A.C. Nielsen. He also served two years with the U.S. Army. Ed was known for his love of movies, especially B Westerns, and his extensive collection of Western movies, books, and memorabilia. He was an active participant in the Genesee Theater restoration project, and a beloved member of the Waukegan Historical Society. He also wrote two books about Waukegan history: "Images of America: Waukegan, Illinois" and "Waukegan: A History". What's more, he was a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox, leaving behind an amazing collection of baseball cards and classic photo books. Ed is survived by his partner Barbara; his siblings John (Diane), Joann (Harold), and Terry (Susan); his son Jay; and his grandchildren Jon, Laura, Joey, June, and Rey; as well as many nieces and nephews: Suzann, Jeff, David, Mary, Tracee, Kari, Lisa, and Kelly. Private interment has been arranged with family. Arrangements are under the direction of Peterson & Patch Funeral Home Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020