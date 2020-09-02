Edward L. Biondi Jr passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Left to remember him fondly is his devoted wife, Marty (Ferry), daughter Meagan and her family including granddaughter Madalynn, brother David (Kathleen), niece Stephanie Taylor (Scott), great niece Keira Taylor and great nephews Logan and Maddox Taylor, mother-in-law Mary Ferry, sisters-in-law Linda and Jane Ferry, brother-in-law Paul Ferry (Sherre), niece Kathleen Ferry, nephews David and Michael Ferry, and his ever faithful German Shepherds, Rosie and Sarge. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward L. Biondi Sr. and Tina Biondi (Cassai), father-in-law Lawrence Ferry, numerous aunts and uncles, cousin Richard Biondi (Linda), and special cousin, Dr. Tom Jackson of Memphis, TN. Edward was born and raised in Highwood, IL where he attended St. James Catholic School and spent untold hours at both the Highwood Community Center and the baseball field. He played both basketball and baseball during high school, graduated from Carmel High School and went on to receive a degree in business from Loras College, where he played football. Upon his return home from college, he joined the Highwood Fired Department as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic and remained active until firefighters became employees of the city of Highwood. Edward joined first the Naval and then switched to the Marine Reserves after college, served in Desert Storm, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Ed found his true passion as a police officer, retiring from Evanston Police Department and continuing in law enforcement in several departments as well as with the Lake County Sheriff's Department of Court Security. He earned multiple certifications and commendations during his tenure in police work but was proudest to have earned positions on area SWAT and ILIAS Teams. He considered it an honor to have been in law enforcement and was happiest when working alongside his Brothers in Blue. Friends may call at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park, IL on Thursday, September 3, from 5-8 pm. A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. James Catholic Church, Highwood, IL, followed by internment at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Operation Welcome You Home, a charity close to Ed's heart (1750 Ogden Ave, # 2062, Naperville, IL 60567) which provides services for Illinois veterans and their families or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, (2200 Riverwood Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015) where Ed found two of his most cherished pets. Additionally, the family would like to thank the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Cancer Center of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and especially Drs. Karan Dixit, Joy Coleman, and Matthew Tate, who provided both exceptional medical treatment and gave Ed hope throughout; primary care physicians, Drs. David Smiley and Mark Greenberger, whose care was likewise exceptional and most compassionate; and Guardian Hospice who helped Ed and his family during the final step of Ed's journey. Lastly, the family extends a most humble thank you to friends, family and his Brothers in Blue, who walked Ed's path with him with love and compassion. For more information or directions, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com