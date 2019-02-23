|
|
Edward M. Paramski, 90, of Libertyville, IL passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Thelma M. Paramski; his daughter Terri (Richard) Garrett of Antioch, IL; his 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony & Petronella Paramski; his siblings Annie, Tony, John, Rose, Violet, Christine (Minnie), Walter, and Frank; his daughter Kay Gormley; and his granddaughter Lindsay Garrett. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Greenbelt Cultural Center (Lake County Forest Preserve), 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL. Visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2019