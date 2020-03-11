|
Edward Peter Tomkowiak, age 85, of Wadsworth, Illinois joined family members in Heaven on Sunday March 8, 2020. Born in Thorp, Wisconsin on October 28, 1934, he was the son of Peter and Frances (nee Baran) Tomkowiak. His early years were spent in Thorp where he worked on the family dairy farm and graduated from Thorp High School. In 1954 he was united in marriage to Theresa Przybylski in Saint Hedwig's Church in Thorp. They were married for 45 years until Theresa's death in April 2000. Ed was blessed by a second marriage to Jane Tyskling in June 2004 at Saint Patrick's Church in Wadsworth, Ill. He lived most of his life in Wadsworth, Illinois in a house that Ed built and that truly became a loving home for his family. Ed worked for and retired from IBM after a 30-year career. While working he received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a Wadsworth village trustee for many years and the Wadsworth Mayor for 2 terms. Post retirement, he was flipping houses before flipping was a common term. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and was a fervent Green Bay Packer fan. He was a consummate do-it-yourselfer whose skills he freely passed onto his sons and others. He loved fishing; teaching his children and grandchildren how to catch fish. He had a cabin on Lake Kabetogama in northern Minnesota for almost 50 years. Not only was he a fisherman but he became a fisher of men by bringing missionaries to Peru to do God's work. His passion however was church. Ed was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in April 1992. He performed many marriage ceremonies, and baptized countless babies. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years attaining 4th degree. He led the St Patrick's Youth group for many years and was Director of Religious Education. He was actively involved with missionary work, traveling to Piura, Peru annually for 18 years. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Frances Tomkowiak, wife Theresa, and sister Rose. Ed is survived by his loving wife Jane; children Edward (Joan) Tomkowiak, Terry (Gail) Tomkowiak, and John (Sherri) Tomkowiak; nine grandchildren, Anna Tomkowiak, Mike (Emily Smedlund) Tomkowiak, Sarah (Christian Word) Tomkowiak, Beth (Andrew) Brodzeller, Matthew (Jessica) Tomkowiak, Andrew (Olivia) Tomkowiak, Jake Tomkowiak, Luke Tomkowiak and Alexa Tomkowiak; six great-grandchildren, Zelda, Ivar, Paige, Ainsley, Brynn, Parker; one sister, Lorraine Michalski; one brother, Thomas (Trudy) Tomkowiak; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. A visitation for Ed will be held on Friday March 13, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the historic church of St. Patrick Parish, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL, a Vigil Service will begin at 6:30 p.m. The second visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the historic church. Interment will be private for the immediate family at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Patrick's Peru Mission fund. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020