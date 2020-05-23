Edward Reed
1948 - 2020
With great sadness, the Reed family announces the passing of Edward (Peter) Reed Jr III on Monday May 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born January 10, 1948 in Chicago, IL. He was a proud Marine since the age of 17, earned multiple metals and retired as a veteran earning his purple heart in Vietnam. He was married to Brenda (deceased) and had 4 children Dewann (Alicia), Shevin (Veda), Chavender and Tasha. He later married Sheryl Reed in 1981 and had 4 children Michael, Tiffany (Robert), Josh (Nicole), and Jordan (Britany). He loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is survived by his sister Barbra and brother Chester (Ruby). He is proceeded in death by his mother Lena, father Edward, 8 siblings and daughter Tasha. Due to Covid 19 we are unable to have a funeral at this time. A memorial service will be held in Lake County, IL at a later date.


Published in News Sun on May 23, 2020.
