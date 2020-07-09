Edward Sikich III April 20, 1962 – June 30, 2020 Ed Sikich, 58, lifelong resident of Lake County (Waukegan & Beach Park), passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. He was born April 20, 1962, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Peter & Mary Sikich. Ed graduated from Waukegan West High School in Waukegan, Illinois; Raiders – Class of 1981. In, 1983 Ed started working at Peter Baker and retired in 2017, after 34 dedicated years of service. He was thoroughly enjoying his retirement, traveling with his wife Debbie and friends, spending time with family and precious grandkids, and riding his Harley. He was a devoted family man keeping so many family traditions going, he had an amazing heart of gold, his proudest title was DEDA (Grandpa)! Ed was a diehard and devoted fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He is survived by his beloved wife Debbie Sikich; son Westley (Cristina) Sikich, daughter Tifany (Doug) Weithoner; stepdaughters: Karli Hamlet, Hannah Hamlet (Kyle Hadle); and stepson Matt Hamlet; his grandchildren: Ariana, Rosalie, Bryan, Brenden and Hailey; sisters: Patricia Sikich, Millie (Chris) Biedron, Beverly (Daniel) Turkowski; nieces and nephews: Nichole (Ben) Petersen, Peter (Katy) Beck, Jonathan (Jessica) Turkowski, Jimmy Turkowski, Kevin Sworthout; many great-nieces and great-nephews; his father & mother in-law Tom and Kathleen Faust; sister-in-law Julie Sikich, brother-in-law Bryan Faust, dear friend and mother of his children Joan Gibbs, and his treasured companions, his dogs: Roscoe and Stoop. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Sikich Jr., mother, Mary Sikich, sister, Barbara Sikich and brother, Peter Sikich III. Visitation/Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11 from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home 408nN. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan, Illinois. Face masks are required. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
