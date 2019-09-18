|
|
Edward T (Terry) Hogan, 80, passed away Monday, August 19, in Palo Alto, CA. He was born August 7, 1939, in Waukegan to John and Jewell Hogan. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1957 and from Northwestern University in 1961. He served in the Coast Guard Reserve. He worked for Allstate Insurance Company in their Regional Office and in their Research and Planning Center in Menlo Park, CA, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Palo Alto Lawn Bowls Club, the Palo Alto Golf Club, the Palo Alto Historical Association, Fellowship Forum, and Pacific Musical Society.
Terry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth L Hogan, by his sisters Patricia K. Hogan of Waukegan and Mary Loretta Knight (Don) of Santa Rosa, CA, and by many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother John "Jackie" Hogan, Jr., his sister Kathryn Schueneman (Raymond), and by loving aunts and uncles.
A service will be held on September 21 at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan at 11:30 visitation will be from 10:30 to time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the California State Parks Fund, or to Mills College (Oakland, CA).
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019