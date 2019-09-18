|
|
EG Cox, 87, of Zion, IL, died September 15, 2019 at Rolling Hills Manor in Zion. EG was born November 11, 1932 in Camden, TN. He married Coralie Myers on October 27, 1962 in Zion. EG was a member of Christ Community Church in Zion and retired from the Macwhyte company in Kenosha, WI. EG enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling. He was an avid country musician and played with various groups including the Blue Ridge Playboys and Country Traditions. He is survived by his son, Donnie Ray Cox; step-children, Sue (Jack) Aker, Becky (Gary) Baumbach, and Terry (Carol) Hefley; grandchildren Jason (Renee) Aker, Shannon (Tim) Guyer, Larry Baumbach, and Leigh Marley; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Erlene (Wayne) Thorn; and many nieces and nephews. EG was preceded in death by his wife, Coralie; parents, Erie and Era Cox; and siblings, Martha, Elbert, and Nadine. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Drew Wicklund of Christ Community Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, Zion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Community Church Missions have been suggested. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 18, 2019