Eileen B. Schwab


1933 - 2020
Eileen B. Schwab Obituary
Eileen B. Schwab (Capps) of Beach Park, IL, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020, at the age of 86 at Warren Barr North Shore in Highland Park.

Eileen met the love of her life at a USO dance while he was stationed at Camp Lejeune. They came back to Waukegan, IL, and were married July 3, 1954, and they have been married 66 years. Eileen is survived by her husband, Donald F. Schwab, and five children; Clara Schwab (Gil Etheridge), Frank (Cynthia) Schwab, Donald Schwab, Catherine (Mark) Japuntich, Carolynn (Frank) Wagner, nine grandchildren; Eric, Kristin, Joshua, Shaunna, Carl, Stephen, Brandon, Cameron, Timothy, and ten great-grandchildren.

Eileen was born and raised in Goldsboro, NC. She was the daughter of the late Bennie L. Capps and Essie Cox Capps. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Capps, Raymond Capps; and two sisters, Julia Capps Langston, and Marie Capps Tyre.

Eileen was an accomplished artist and enjoyed sharing her many artistic talents with family and taught many others to paint. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and was an animal lover. She was so very talented in so many areas, including cooking, and music. She will be remembered most for her love, kindness, and generosity.

Because of the current Covid-19 situation, a private burial will take place at Ascension Cemetary in Libertyville, IL. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date. Please share your memories of Eileen and sign the guestbook at MarshFuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
