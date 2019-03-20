Eileen E. Beshel, 96, of Gurnee, peacefully passed away at her home in the presence of her family on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born to the late Rosetta and Lloyd Benson in Chicago on November 23, 1922. She was married to the late William A. Beshel (1975). She was a long time parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth. Eileen was the bookkeeper at Bally Muck Tavern in Waukegan. She was a proud Irish woman. She was secretary of Grand Bowling League and she played golf at Old Orchard. She loved decorating for the holidays and crocheting. She was a die-hard Cubs fan, Duke fan, and Notre Dame fan. She was a Bears fan, but now a Packer fan. Loving mother, doting grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her dogs, especially Ginger. She is survived by her 5 children, Lawrence A. Beshel (Lillian), Richard J. Beshel (Geraldine), Kathleen A. Hagglund (Curt), Rita R. Gabrielsen (James), and Patrick J. Beshel; 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth E. Robinson (Samuel), Emily H. Leamy (John), Sheri M. Hagglund, Barry T. Beshel (Jennifer), Jana E. Tilleman (John), Jennifer L. Beshel (Danny), Carrie C. Liakas (George), Megan K. Hagglund, Daniel J. Gabrielsen, Austin J. Gabrielsen (Sarah); 9 great grandchildren, Hailie, Taylor, Kylie, Jaden, Bronson, Bodhi, Ava, Jasper, and Finn; and her special care giver's Susan, Laura, and Vicky. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21 from 4-7PM at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. 2nd Visitation will be on Friday, March 22 from 10-11AM at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth. Mass of Christian Burial follows the 2nd visitation at 11AM at St. Patrick's, 15000 Wadsworth Rd, Wadsworth, IL 60083. Interment will follow Mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to in Chicago. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019