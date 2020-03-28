Home

For more information about
Elaine Lauer
More Obituaries for Elaine Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Lauer


1926 - 2020
Elaine Lauer Obituary
Elaine S. Lauer, nee Miller, born on May 7, 1926 in Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 in Rockford IL. She is a former resident of 20 years of Fox Lake, IL. She married Warren E. Lauer on October 1946 in Waukegan. Elaine worked as a hospital administrator at Victory Memorial Hospital where she retired from in 1990 after 26 years of employment. She was also associated with Wildwood Presbyterian Church of Wildwood IL.

She enjoyed quilting after her retirement and also traveling with her husband. She made quilts for her children and grandchildren. She liked to walk each day well in her late 80's.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Warren in 2004, her parents Herman and Anna Miller, her brothers Bob, Ray, Herman Jr, Leroy, and sisters Evelyn and Lois. She is survived by her children, Nick (Stephanie) Rockford IL, Sandra Johnson, McCollum Lake, IL, Warren (Debra), Lakeland FL, Wayne (Lorelei) Fort Worth, TX, Glenn (Mary) Gages Lake, IL, Kurt (Kaye) Dale City, VA, Laura Swanson, Ingleside IL, and Matthew of Gurnee, IL. Also 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Avenue, Gurnee IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 28, 2020
