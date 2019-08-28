|
Elaine A. (Klindera) Spokas of Gurnee, IL, age 92, peacefully passed away on August 26 at Lake Forest Hospital with family by her side. She was born September 14, 1926 in Gages Lake, IL, then made her home in Waukegan for 40 years before moving to Gurnee.
She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, US Steel Retirees Club, Slovenic National Home Society, and St. Bart's Seniors. Elaine was employed at IL Title Co. and St. Therese Medical Center prior to her retirement in 1992.
Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, vacationing in Wisconsin, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and the Blackhawks. She always liked to bake and share treats with others. Elaine particularly enjoyed attending athletic events, plays, and school functions of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her 3 children, Barbara (Dennis) Lamb of Lindenhurst, Joan (Gary) Knockel of Grandwood Park, and Jeffrey (Denise) Spokas of Antioch; 5 grandchildren, Dan (Heather) Lamb, Melissa Lamb, Kurt (Adela) McMasters, Liana and Alexa Spokas; 6 great-grandchildren, Payton, Olivia, LilyAnn, Shawn, Austin, and Brooke; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Carole Roy; and sister-in-law, Betty Klindera.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Spokas in 1990; brother, George Klindera in 2013; and her parents, George and Ann Klindera.
Visitation begins at 10am followed by Service at 11am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment follows service at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's honor to the .
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019