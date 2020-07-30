Eldor H. Joerns, age 84, of Grayslake, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born February 9, 1936 in Alvin, Wisconsin to Henry and Irene (Holford) Joerns.
Eldor worked in the potato fields throughout high school and was also a lumberjack cutting pulp. He left high school early to serve 3 years in the U.S. Army.
He was employed at Good Year Tire and Rubber, then later as a die cast operator for Johnson Outboard Motors, retiring in 1999. Upon retiring, he with his wife, Barbara, enjoyed RVing and fishing, just being outdoors. Some of their favorite places to travel were Corpus Christi in the winter months and the north woods in the summer. Eventually, they settled down at the Petenwell Park in Wisconsin for many years. Eldor found enjoyment working the park grounds before eventually hanging up his chain saw. He later moved to Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin and then eventually settled in Grayslake, IL.
Eldor is survived by his children, Michael Joerns, Terry (Dawn) Joerns, Kelly (Steve) McGillivray, Tammy (Tom) Bullock, Cindy (Tim) Hansen; 13 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Jackson, Barbara Christensen; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara Cowart in 2013; granddaughter, Trisha Joerns; a brother, Robert Joerns; and four sisters, Rosemary Wieland, Ruth Kloth, Delores Johnson, Sandy Gascoigne.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.
Interment will follow the funeral service at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL.
To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Eldor Joerns, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com
. For information call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.