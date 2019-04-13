Home

Eleanor C. Siwula

Eleanor C. Siwula Obituary
Eleanor C. Siwula, 91 of Wadsworth, IL., passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL and again on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
