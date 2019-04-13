|
Eleanor C. Siwula, 91 of Wadsworth, IL., passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Warren Funeral Home located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL and again on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.For a complete obituary, please visit www.warrenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 13, 2019