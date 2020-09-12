Eleanor E. Hauser, 94 years old, lifelong resident of Antioch, IL, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born September 6, 1926 in Antioch, IL the daughter of the late Earl and Rose (nèe Paasch) Horton. She was a graduate of Antioch High School class of 1944. On June 20, 1953, Eleanor married Glen L. Hauser at Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ and he preceded her in death on April 6, 1994. Eleanor and her husband were longtime members at Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ.She is survived by her son, Kevin D. Hauser, her four-legged grandson, Marley; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Glen, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Addie; her sister, Helen (Leo) Keisler; her brother, Robert E. (Laura) Horton; her half-brother, Raymond (Betty) Horton; her stepbrother, Lyle (Chris) Horton; and dear friend, Will Kirschke.Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Antioch, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Millburn Congregational United Church of Christ, 19073 W. Old Town Ct., Lake Villa, IL 60046 or the Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 for Alzheimer's Research in Eleanor's name. Please sign the online guestbook for Eleanor at