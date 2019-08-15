|
Eleanor Schneider, 90 years old, of Beach Park, Illinois went to be with her Lord on August 11, 2019. She was born September 21, 1928 in Harwood, ND to Christian and Bertha Haugen. She married Leslie Schneider in Eau Claire, WI on Christmas Day, 1947 and they moved to Beach Park, IL in 1952 where they raised their family and were members of the Lakeview Church in Zion, IL for many years. She served in many areas of the church, but her greatest joy was working with AWANAs (Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed). Greeting her in heaven were her husband Les, their daughter Judy McCreary, her parents Christian and Bertha Haugen, sisters Mildred (Ray Niblett and Leroy Olson), Harriet (Adolf Johnson, Earl Ward, Arnold Olsen), Beatrice (Bud Bakken); and brother Milo Haugen; two nieces (Sue Shoemaker and Mina Breker) and three nephews (Tommy Bakken, DannyWard and James Niblett). She leaves behind two sons, Larry (Terry) Schneider of Wadsworth, IL and Calvin (Debbie) Schneider of Winthrop Harbor, IL; a daughter Peggy (Bob) Lahti of Weslaco, TX and one sister Esther (Don) Tang of Fargo, ND as well as eight grandchildren: Kristine (Jeff) Robinson, Jeannine (Dewey) Perry, Joel (Felicia) McCreary, Denise (Chris) Wells, Eric Schneider, Dawn (Donald) Bennett, Kelsey (Jack) LaBelle and Matthew Schneider. She also had seventeen great-grandchildren: Melissa, Andon, Mia & Ella Wells; Logan, Cosette, Adelyn & Gabriel Robinson; Estella, Elias, Ethan & Evelyn Perry; Amanda & Gracie Bennett; Milo & Levi LaBelle; and Emerys McCreary. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Church, 1821 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be at Pine View Cemetery in Beach Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lakeview Children's Ministry. Please sign the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019