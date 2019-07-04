Elizabeth (Bettie) Ann Shinks, age 74 of Waukegan, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She graduated from North Chicago High School and earn an Associate's Degree from CLC. Back in the day Elizabeth enjoyed golf, reading and travel. She was a one-of-a-kind mom, smart, strong, funny, feisty, and at many times difficult. She endured several obstacles and challenges over the years may she find peace that we all so long searched for. Survived by her loving children Son, Michael Koper, Daughters, Catherine Miscenic, Laura (Ralph) Strathmann. Father of her children, Thomas Koper. Fabulous grandchildren, Ryan and Matt Miscenic, Camryn and Andrew Strathmann. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years Dennis Shinks. Our hope is someday a cure will be found, but until then, we need to support and be compassionate to those with mental illness, every bit as much as we support those who suffer from cancer, heart disease or any other illness. May our mother and grandmother finally rest peacefully. Memorial services will be held privately with the family.



"You're still you. It doesn't change who you are"



Arrangements are under the care of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on July 4, 2019