Elizabeth Pulaski

Elizabeth "Bette" Pulaski, age 72, of Wadsworth, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Sheridan at Green Oaks. She was born on April 26, 1948 to the late Anthony "Tony" and Violet (Kasper) Rukstales in Waukegan, Illinois.
Bette was a graduate of Waukegan High School and St. Francis School of Radiology in Evanston, Illinois. She worked for more than 25 years at St. Therese Hospital as an X-ray technologist before later retiring from Lake Forest Hospital.
She was an animal lover who especially loved dogs. Bette was also an avid Chicago sports fan who enjoyed watching the Bears, White Sox, and Chicago Bulls. She often remarked that she felt closest to God while working in her yard where she kept rock gardens and explored her passion for flowers.
Bette is survived by her four children: William Pulaski, Jennifer (Karl) Lorenz, Matthew (Dawn) Pulaski and Christopher (Sondra) Pulaski; five grandchildren: Seanna, Ryan, Isabella, Mason and Jacob; her sister, Debbie (Gerrit) Milks and brother-in-law, Larry Bukantis.
In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her ex-husband, William David Pulaski and her beloved sisters: Vincenta Brown and Dorothy Bukantis.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Bette's Life will take place at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed in Bette's honor to Orphans of the Storm at: Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Riverwoods, IL 60015 or www.orphansofthestorm.org/donate/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. For information, please contact the funeral home at (847)244-1155 or visit: gurneesalatafh.com
Bette was a graduate of Waukegan High School and St. Francis School of Radiology in Evanston, Illinois. She worked for more than 25 years at St. Therese Hospital as an X-ray technologist before later retiring from Lake Forest Hospital.
She was an animal lover who especially loved dogs. Bette was also an avid Chicago sports fan who enjoyed watching the Bears, White Sox, and Chicago Bulls. She often remarked that she felt closest to God while working in her yard where she kept rock gardens and explored her passion for flowers.
Bette is survived by her four children: William Pulaski, Jennifer (Karl) Lorenz, Matthew (Dawn) Pulaski and Christopher (Sondra) Pulaski; five grandchildren: Seanna, Ryan, Isabella, Mason and Jacob; her sister, Debbie (Gerrit) Milks and brother-in-law, Larry Bukantis.
In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her ex-husband, William David Pulaski and her beloved sisters: Vincenta Brown and Dorothy Bukantis.
Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Bette's Life will take place at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed in Bette's honor to Orphans of the Storm at: Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Riverwoods, IL 60015 or www.orphansofthestorm.org/donate/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gurnee Salata Funeral Home. For information, please contact the funeral home at (847)244-1155 or visit: gurneesalatafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.