Elizabeth Pulaski
1948 - 2020
Elizabeth Pulaski, 72, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away on June 9, 2020. A celebration of Bette's life will take place from 1PM-4PM, with service to begin at 4PM, on Saturday, July 11, at Strang Funeral Home, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL, 60030. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask, per current IL Guidelines.


Published in News Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 19, 2020
I worked with Bette at St.Therese. So many great memories both working and socializing with Bette. My deepest condolences to her family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Bettes life.



Kathy Robertson
Friend
June 18, 2020
hat a wonderful, smiling lady. Ill always remember her kindness at St Therese Hospital.
Janet VCarlson
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Bette would crack us kids up when we were at their house! :).

My parents, sister and I all have good memories and pictures in our head of the good times.

Bless you Bette! We will watch over your girl!


Kristen Scangarello
Friend
June 17, 2020
Bette cracked us up when we, as her daughter Jens friends, were at the house hanging out! :)

My parents, my sister and I all have good memories and pictures to remember Bette. :) ❤

Kristen
Kristen
Friend
June 17, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Bettes family! My fondest memories of work as a xray tech are working at St. Therese with Bette. I learned a lot from her and laughed a lot with her!
May eternal rest shine upon her and memories of her never be forgotten and bring smiles to the faces of all who loved Bette!
Therese Quick
Friend
June 16, 2020
Bette and I went to Whittier school together and I remember her mom being our Brownie leader.
We were in the same HS graduating class. I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
My heartfelt condolences to her family.
Helen Bosnak Mathis
Helen Mathis
Friend
June 16, 2020
I worked with Betty at St. Therese hospital for many years. We also spent time together outside of work. Betty had a big heart for everyone. I have a lot of happy memories of her & glad she was my friend.
Barbara Cook
Friend
June 16, 2020
Many fond memories and happy times working with Bette at St. Therese. My condolences to the family .
Jill Archbold
Friend
