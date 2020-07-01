Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Pulaski, 72, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away on June 9, 2020. A celebration of Bette's life will take place from 1PM-4PM, with service to begin at 4PM, on Saturday, July 11, at Strang Funeral Home, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL, 60030. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask, per current IL Guidelines.





