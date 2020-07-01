I worked with Bette at St.Therese. So many great memories both working and socializing with Bette. My deepest condolences to her family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate Bettes life.
Elizabeth Pulaski, 72, of Wadsworth, IL, passed away on June 9, 2020. A celebration of Bette's life will take place from 1PM-4PM, with service to begin at 4PM, on Saturday, July 11, at Strang Funeral Home, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL, 60030. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask, per current IL Guidelines.
Published in News Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.