Elizabeth (Betty) Robbins, nee Abbott, 89, of Zion, IL. Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandma passed away peaceful on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Betty was an active member of Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park for 60 years. She graduated from St. Therese School of Nursing in 1955. After a beautiful career serving the Zion area, she retired in 1995. She loved volunteering, traveling, crocheting, baseball, but mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her sister, Loretta (John) Mueller; Two daughters: Donna Ianson, Ruth (John) Crawford; Grandchildren: Joseph Ianson Jr., Brandon (Alisha) Crawford, Samuel (Alex) Gerdt Jr., Elizabeth Gerdt, Chad (Brianna) Ianson, Ashleigh Ianson. Great Grandchildren: Skylar, Caleb, Cecilia, Paisley, Parker; and seven nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, son-in-law, and niece.



Services are to be determined.





