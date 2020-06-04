Elizabeth Robbins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth (Betty) Robbins, nee Abbott, 89, of Zion, IL. Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandma passed away peaceful on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. Betty was an active member of Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park for 60 years. She graduated from St. Therese School of Nursing in 1955. After a beautiful career serving the Zion area, she retired in 1995. She loved volunteering, traveling, crocheting, baseball, but mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Loretta (John) Mueller; Two daughters: Donna Ianson, Ruth (John) Crawford; Grandchildren: Joseph Ianson Jr., Brandon (Alisha) Crawford, Samuel (Alex) Gerdt Jr., Elizabeth Gerdt, Chad (Brianna) Ianson, Ashleigh Ianson. Great Grandchildren: Skylar, Caleb, Cecilia, Paisley, Parker; and seven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, son-in-law, and niece.

Services are to be determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved