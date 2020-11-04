1/1
Elizabeth Wollert
1960 - 2020
On October 30th 2020, Betty Wollert passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born April 30th 1960 in Lake Forest IL. She graduated Zion Benton in 1978 with the exception of the 5 years she spent in San Diego she lived in Winthrop Harbor her entire life. She spent most of her summers coaching or playing softball. She coached and reestablished the Winthrop Harbor girls softball program from the late 80's into the early 2000's . She enjoyed walking around the park, listening to George Strait and watching her Cubs play baseball. She worked at Abbott/Hospira for 25+ years as a customer service representative. Betty is survived by her husband of 37 years Neal Wollert; two children Lloyd "Russell" and Kayla (Marc Mitchell) Wollert; sister Fran (Alan) White; father, Lloyd "Pete" Holcombe; Uncle Robert "Bob" Rasmussen; nieces, nephews, and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Eunice Holcombe and Aunt Merle Jean Jakaitis. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
NOV
7
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
November 3, 2020
Neal, our deepest condolences to you and your family from your 5 Star family.
Beth Hartford
Coworker
