Ellen F. Whalen passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with numerous health issues. She was born January 19, 1937, in Washington, DC. She earned her BSN at the University of Cincinnati in 1958. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau. Her specialty was psychiatric nursing, and she also had completed two years of graduate school at the University of Cincinnati. After marrying James Joseph Whalen and moving to Waukegan in the 1960s, Ellen was an RN at several local hospitals including Victory Memorial, St. Therese and North Chicago VAH. She was proud of being an RN, told many (HIPAA-compliant) nursing stories, and although retired, kept her RN license up-to-date. She also was a certified addictions counselor and had worked on the Chemical Dependency Unit at Victory Memorial Hospital as well as at the Lake County Alcoholism Treatment Center. Ellen enjoyed being a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and orchestrated many scouting adventures. She played piano (though not well, she would say) and had a full orchestra on her hands with her six children all playing various musical instruments from drums to cello to violin. Ellen also enjoyed celebrating her Norwegian heritage and had become an accomplished Rosemaler. Her family joked that any wooden piece that crossed her path likely was a candidate for Rosemaling painting for which she won numerous awards over the decades. She had a fondness for estate and garage sales and often bought more wood products to sand, repair and paint. Ellen also was an active member of the Sons of Norway, Kenosha, and more recently, Racine chapter. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church, and more recently, St. Dismas Church. She was preceded in death by her husband James in 1999 and parents Bernard and Belle (Simonson) Foucault. She will be deeply missed by her children and their families: Anne O'Connell (Larry Obermeyer); Thomas (Fran Mason); Matthew (Barbara); Sue; Joseph (Carolyn); and Daniel (Mina) Whalen. Ellen was the beloved grandmother of Patrick O'Connell; Rebecca, Emily, Kristen, Katelyn, Gregory, Sam, Edward, Andrew and Jayden Whalen. She is survived by her brother, James (Bea) Foucault and sister, Kathleen (Charles) Van Tilberg, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends from all walks of life. Services will be private at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, a celebration of Ellen's life will take place at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Froedtert Hospital Foundation or Sons of Norway.
