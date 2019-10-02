|
|
age 81, of Waukegan.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Frew for 28 years. Loving mother of Laurie Ann Frew and John (Gail) Frew. Dear grandma of David Hoffman, Larry Mitchell, Stephanie (Amanda) Tavajian, and Bailey (Ervin) Cabrales. Great-grandma of Jacksen Cabrales and Aiven Cabrales. Aunt of Bob (Karen Morse) Niblack, Jim (Betty) Niblack, and Eileen Niblack. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Louise Niblack, her brother Robert Niblack Sr. and great-grandson Paxten Cabrales. Mrs. Frew worked in the Waukegan school district for many years as a substitute teacher. She earned her degree in Special Education from Roosevelt University. Ellen loved all things history. She was a longtime member of the Waukegan Historical Society and spent countless hours rehabbing the current building. She was a published author of "The Niblack Family Chronicles and Genealogy Records". Ellen was a devoted follower of the Baha'i faith, and served as chairperson of her local spiritual assembly. She will be loved and missed by her family and many friends, who she always put before herself.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Warren Cemetery.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019