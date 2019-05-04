Elmer E. "Chip" Eberman: 76 years old of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully, Monday April 22, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born January 20, 1943 in Harvard, IL the son of the late Elmer and Lucile (neé Pflaum) Eberman and was a lifelong resident of Antioch. Before his retirement in 2005, Chip graduated from Kings Point Academy, pursuing a career as a Merchant Marine sailing around the world. Chip also started a snowmobile rental business, was a guide at Richmond Hunt Club, Richmond, IL, owned and operated The Laker, a charter fishing boat in Waukegan Harbor, IL, Captained the Elgin River Casino Boat, as well as, Party Barges for Famous Freddie's, Fox Lake, IL and Blarney Island, Antioch, IL, and had worked for US Tow Boat. Chip loved the outdoors and enjoyed: hunting, fishing, watching birds, and playing cribbage. He was a humble man with a generous heart. He touched the lives of many. Survivors include: four children: Chris (Will) Starcevich of Franklin, WI, Kevin (Kathy) Eberman of Antioch, IL, Jenny (Jason) Card of Antioch, IL, and David Eberman of Antioch, IL; 11 grandchildren: David, Sarah, James, Steven, Skylar, Lukas, Aiden, Starlyn, Kaylie, David Jr. and Carson; three great-grandchildren: Myles, Aspen, and Nathan; siblings: Roger (Lissette) Eberman of La Puente, CA and Wendy (Roger Fischer) Eberman of Island Lake, IL; nieces and nephew: Nadia, Alan, and Sherry; great niece Remi; and many other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Chip's life will take place at United Methodist Church of Antioch, 848 Main St, Antioch, IL 60002, on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 with visitation at 2:00 PM and a memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Methodist Church of Antioch are appreciated in Chip's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Chip at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 4, 2019