Elsie A. Welch
Elsie A. Welch, 80, of Brewer, MS passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 in Fulton, MS. Elsie was born November 16, 1939, in Amory, MS to John and Geneva Howard. She was a previous resident of Zion, IL. On December 20, 1955, Elsie married Samuel E. Welch. She was an avid sports fan; she loved the Chicago Cubs and her favorite football player, Tom Brady. Elsie is survived by her children, Randy (Denise) Welch of Brewer, MS, Gary Welch of Brewer, MS, Steve Welch of Brewer, MS, Dennis (Mary) Welch of Zion, IL, and Debbie (Mark) Greiner of Kenosha, WI; 17 grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Diane) Howard of Vero Beach, FL, Betty (Billy) Harper of Winthrop Harbor, IL and Kay (Ricky) Moffett of Smithville, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; parents, John and Geneva Howard; son, Ricky E. Welch; grandson, Matthew Welch; granddaughter, Susan Welch and sister, Brenda Capps. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



Published in News Sun on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
