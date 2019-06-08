Elsie M. Revis, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at Theresa's Home Care Facility in Libertyville, IL. She was born October 17, 1933, in Waukegan, IL to Peter and Stella White. She married Julian Rozwadowski in 1956. Together they had two sons. Besides raising her sons, she was an executive assistant at Abbott Labs in the ever demanding public relations department. Her husband, Julian, preceded her in death in 1981 after 26 years of marriage. Elsie found love again and married Calvin Revis in 1983. After 32 years of marriage, Cal preceded Elsie in death in 2015. Elsie is survived by her sons Gary (Sherri) and Paul (Karen) Rozwadowski and three grandsons, Julian, Tyler and Tristan, which she adored. Family, friends, and others whose lives Elsie touched are invited to the Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N. Cemetery Road, Gurnee, Il from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 to reminisce, grieve and support each other. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with an hour of visitation prior, starting at 10:00 am, at Grace Missionary Church, 1415 27th Street in Zion, Il, with reception to follow at the church. Burial at Ascention Cemetery will be private. Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 8 to June 11, 2019