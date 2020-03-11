|
Emil Louis Mueller, age 95, of Beach Park, IL exited his life on 3/8/20 in his home of over 65 years, surrounded by his family and an amazing group of hospice care angels. Emil was born in Waukegan, IL, to Mary and Charles Mueller on July 29, 1924. He found his true love in Claire Marcelain Mueller; they were wed after his Army service in World War II. He served in World War II as a communications expert, running radio lines from the front lines to the bases. Emil took pride in his work and his work ethic but was not defined by it. He loved spending time socializing with others. When his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Lisa blessed Emil and Claire with two grandchildren, Britta and Morgan, they would make long road trips to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to spend as much time with them as possible. Later, his daughter Gina had two energetic cherubs in Edan and Emma Dimalanta. They become Emil's best friends and passion. He would do anything from a tea party to playing in the sand box. His passions were his family, (especially his grand kids), fishing, dancing, landscaping, the Cubbies, and the Bears. Emil was a member and usher of Our Lady of Humility Church in Zion, Illinois for decades. "When I asked Emil if he had any regrets, he looked at me like the answer was obvious - 'no'," said his son Chris. Emil is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Lisa) Mueller, Regina Mueller, and Chris Mueller; grandchildren, Britta and Morgan, Edan and Emma, and Nicole and Marlowe; and great-grandchildren Lena and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Claire Rita Marcelain Mueller, and an abundant list of friends and family. "At 95, there are not many left around." A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Road, Beach Park, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 11, 2020