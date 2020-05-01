On Saturday night April 25, 2020 Emma Gibson devoted mother, loving sister, loving grandmother/great grandmother passed away at the age of 84
Emma was born February 21,1936 to Elige and Luella Peterson in Lexa, Arkansas. Emma came to Ill in 1960 and met Marion Duncan to this union came Chuck (Pat) Duncan, and Marion Duncan Jr. She also left behind 3 daughters Kathy (Robert) Clary, Roberta (Victor) Hill, and Venis Duncan. 11 Grandchildren (Shauna, Robert III, Jonathan Ashley, Shawn, Tony, Shaneeka, Whitney, Melvin, Quentin, and Gabori), 19 great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins 2 special nieces Betty Harris and Renee Peterson 3 special nephews Robert Rolo Peterson and Garnell Johnson who she cared for as if they were her own children. She leaves behind 1 Brother Ralph (Evelyn) Peterson Sr., 3 Sisters Lula (Walter) Flowers Cleveland Ohio, Geneva (James) Dawson, and Vanella (Eddie deceased) Mitchell. She leaves behind her special friend Mary (Bobbie) Keaton and many dear friends.
Emma L Gibson was proceeded in death by her father and mother Elige and Luella Peterson, 2 brothers Luke Peterson, Elige J (Uncle Joe) Peterson Jr and Aunt Rose Mary (sister-in-law) Peterson, 2 Sisters Rosie Butler and Albert Butler(brother-in-law) and Frances Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson (brother-in-law) Eddie Mitchell (brother-in-law)
Emma enjoyed Bowling, trips, traveling with her sisters, she loved family gatherings and traveling to visit her family in Ohio She was an active member of Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in North Chicago, Ill. She sang in the choir and served on the usher board. Please see www.TolarWestgate.com for service details
Emma was born February 21,1936 to Elige and Luella Peterson in Lexa, Arkansas. Emma came to Ill in 1960 and met Marion Duncan to this union came Chuck (Pat) Duncan, and Marion Duncan Jr. She also left behind 3 daughters Kathy (Robert) Clary, Roberta (Victor) Hill, and Venis Duncan. 11 Grandchildren (Shauna, Robert III, Jonathan Ashley, Shawn, Tony, Shaneeka, Whitney, Melvin, Quentin, and Gabori), 19 great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins 2 special nieces Betty Harris and Renee Peterson 3 special nephews Robert Rolo Peterson and Garnell Johnson who she cared for as if they were her own children. She leaves behind 1 Brother Ralph (Evelyn) Peterson Sr., 3 Sisters Lula (Walter) Flowers Cleveland Ohio, Geneva (James) Dawson, and Vanella (Eddie deceased) Mitchell. She leaves behind her special friend Mary (Bobbie) Keaton and many dear friends.
Emma L Gibson was proceeded in death by her father and mother Elige and Luella Peterson, 2 brothers Luke Peterson, Elige J (Uncle Joe) Peterson Jr and Aunt Rose Mary (sister-in-law) Peterson, 2 Sisters Rosie Butler and Albert Butler(brother-in-law) and Frances Johnson and Roosevelt Johnson (brother-in-law) Eddie Mitchell (brother-in-law)
Emma enjoyed Bowling, trips, traveling with her sisters, she loved family gatherings and traveling to visit her family in Ohio She was an active member of Mt Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in North Chicago, Ill. She sang in the choir and served on the usher board. Please see www.TolarWestgate.com for service details
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 1, 2020.