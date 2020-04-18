|
Emma M. Stice, 89, passed away April 10, 2020. She was born in Cable, WI on May 16, 1930. She currently lived in the Carillon Heatherstone Senior Community in Beach Park, IL. She married her husband William "Bill" Stice in 1947. She was a loving mother to four children: Richard L. Stice, Laurie (Ron) Kelver, Gary Stice, and Angie (Michael) Dausman. She adored her 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Stice, Ryan Kelver, Dawn Leppert, Christina Denton, Michael Stice, Kirsten Bartlett, Will and Kaitlin Dausman. Also her 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her son Richard, her grandson Michael, her sisters Lola Lewis and Delores Reinhart and her brothers Bill Richter and Royce Richter. She was a devoted member of the Wesley Methodist Church in Waukegan, IL. She loved her church and its members. She was a devoted animal lover. Emma also loved to cook, try new recipes, and send her baked goods to neighbors. At this time services are private and a Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Any donations may be sent in Emma's name to Wesley Methodist Church 3601 N. Lewis Ave. Waukegan, IL 60087. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020