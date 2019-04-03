Eric Michael Timmerhoff, 40, of Wadsworth and Gages Lakes passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Condell Hospital. Eric was born on September 27, 1978 in McHenry to Ronald and Sandra.He is survived by his wife, Kirsten Bridges; 3 daughters, Hannah Timmerhoff, Kayla Timmerhoff and Julia Bridges; son, Matthew Timmerhoff; parents, Ronald and Sandra Timmerhoff; niece, Ava Lopez; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and family. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tiffany Timmerhoff.Eric was the hardest working man and loved life. He loved the lake and being outside. He taught his children how to ride dirt bikes and four wheelers and always kept them active. He owned his own business, Northwood Builders, and learned carpentry from his mentor Pete Gorsline.A visitation and memorial service will held at Strang Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a memorial service commencing at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for Eric's children. For information, please visit www.strangfuneral.org or call 847-223-8122. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary