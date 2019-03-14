|
Erma M. (Malone) Clinkscales, age 83, passed away at home on March 10, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. Erma was born on April 22, 1935 in Dover, OH. After graduation she traveled to North Chicago, IL where she married Robert Clinkscales, Sr. (deceased) and lived the rest of her life. Erma will be lovingly remembered by her children, Debra (Randall) Garrett of Newburgh, NY, Victoria (James) Bingham of Zion, IL, Valerie (Jimmy) Spidle of Goshen, NY, Darryl Clinkscales of Pinole, CA and Arnese (Nathan) Edinger of Madison, WI. Erma will also be fondly remembered by her sister Thelma Cunningham, beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Robert Clinkscales, Jr., Rodney Clinkscales and David Clinkscales. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3104 29th St, Zion, IL 60099.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019