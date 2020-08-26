Ernest B. Fisher, Sr., age 88, of North Chicago, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. Ernest was a current Alderman and a former Police Chief for the City of North Chicago, IL.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Betty and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A Public Celebration of His Life Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. The Funeral and Interment will be Private for Family Only. The Family will be hosting a Community Drive By to express condolences to Ernest's Family in from of North Chicago City Hall starting at 17th Street going south on Lewis avenue, Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon.